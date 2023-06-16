Mediterranean drownings | There were women and maybe even a hundred children in the body – What is known about the disastrous boat accident?

There were hundreds of migrants in the sunken boat. All those rescued were men, but children and women are said to have taken shelter from the bad weather in the hold.

Tuesday and Wednesday a fishing vessel sank in the Ionian Sea, with up to 750 migrants on board. Only 104 people have been found alive after the crash.

It is the most destructive accident in the Mediterranean since 2016, when To the Mediterranean a total of more than 5,000 people were washed away and disappeared.

What is known about the accident that happened near the Greek city of Pylos?

How did the accident proceed?

The fishing vessel that left Tobruk, Libya was reportedly on its way to Italy. Authorities in Greece, Italy and Malta received information about a fishing vessel carrying a large group of migrants on Tuesday, June 13.

The authorities formed first contact with the ship on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Greek Ministry of Shipping, communication with the ship was maintained via satellite phones between 3:30 PM and 9:00 PM.

The Greek authorities emphasize that the ship did not ask for help from Greece or the coast guard, except for food and water aid. The ship was informed that it is not in danger, but hopes to continue its journey towards Italy.

Food and water were brought to the ship twice during the evening. At 22:40, a Cretan coast guard vessel observed the fishing vessel carrying the migrants and determined that its course was stable.

This continued into the morning until at 1:40 a.m. the fishing vessel reported that the vessel’s engine had malfunctioned and had stopped working. At 2:04 a.m., the boat was seen making sharp turns and eventually capsizing.

Passengers fell from the deck into the sea.

About 10-15 minutes later, the fishing vessel sank in international waters, about 80 kilometers southwest of Pylos, Greece.

The survivors are men

By Thursday evening, 104 people had been rescued from the accident boat.

Among those rescued are at least citizens of Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Palestine. The rescued suffer from, among other things, shortness of breath, hypothermia, dehydration, high fever and exhaustion.

According to the Greek authorities, the survivors are all men between the ages of 16 and 40.

Migrants rescued from a boat accident in Kalamata.

The searches did not yield any more results between Wednesday and Thursday night or Thursday morning, news agency AP reports.

A retired admiral from the Greek Coast Guard estimated for the Greek Broadcasting Corporation that the chances of finding new survivors are very low.

The number of dead may rise to hundreds

In addition to those rescued, the coast guard says they have found 78 bodies. The actual number of victims is believed to be much higher.

The rescued were men, but apparently there were also many children and women on board the ship. The survivors have said that the women and children had taken shelter from the bad weather in the hold of the boat, where fishermen usually keep their catch.

The survivors treated by a doctor at the Kalamata hospital have said that there were up to 750 people on the boat. That would mean a total of more than 500 dead.

International Organization for Migration OIM has evaluatedthat around 400 people could have sailed on the ship.

Photo of the sunken fishing vessel by the Greek Coast Guard.

Apparently there were also a lot of children on board. The doctor at the Kalamata hospital said British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBCthat two of his patients talked about the shocking number of children in the hold.

“One told me about a hundred children, the other about 50, so I don’t know the truth – but it’s a big number,” he said.

A reporter from the Greek channel ANT1 asked one of the survivors if there were 100 children on board the ship, he replied that yes, the British The Guardian newspaper writes.

However, the figures have not yet been confirmed.

Greece declared a period of mourning and is looking for the culprits

Greece declared three days of mourning in memory of the victims. At the same time, the authorities have continued the search and identification of the victims, for which DNA samples are taken from the survivors and the dead.

The authorities have also been looking for human smugglers among the survivors who loaded the fishing vessel full of migrants.

At the same time, however, the actions of both Greek and European Union authorities have come under criticism. According to ERT 8, the smugglers are suspected to be Egyptians.

According to Greek Public Broadcasting, Kalamata port authorities have arrested 11-12 people.

Protesters burn an EU flag after a deadly boat crash on June 15.

In Greece, captains of migrant ships face up to ten years in prison. Every passenger on board increases the sentence by ten years, says the Spaniard newspaper El País. The length of the sentence could therefore be up to 3,000 years.

As authorities search for smugglers, organizations have criticized Greece and the European Union for not having succeeded in reducing deaths in the Mediterranean over the years.

The organizations blame the authorities for not preventing the accident, even though they were aware of the overcrowded fishing vessel. According to them it is natural that help was refused on board, as the Greek authorities have previously forcibly returned and mistreated migrants.

Demonstrations have also been organized in Greece after the accident, demanding the authorities to be held accountable.

Present it has been a dark year in the Mediterranean.

In January–March, he drowned in the Central Mediterranean According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). 441 migrants and refugees.

The quarter was the deadliest in six years.