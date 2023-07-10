Mediterranean drownings | Media: Greek authorities’ towing companies may have sunk the migrant ship

The investigation shows that the Greek Coast Guard did not send its nearby ships to help the migrant ship.

Greek towing attempts by the coast guard may have caused the sinking of a migrant ship and the death of even hundreds of people in the Mediterranean in June.

The matter will be clarified by the British newspaper The Guardian, ARD/NDR/Funk public radio company and Solomon media from the report.

After the sinking of the ship carrying migrants, it is estimated that up to 500 people are still missing. 104 people were saved from the ship.

The results of the investigation suggest that the Greek ship towed the vessel carrying the migrants away from Greek territorial waters. However, during the second towing attempt, the migrant vessel sank, which contradicts the previous accounts of the Greek authorities.

Authorities according to the report, have possibly changed the accounts of the events of the survivors from the ship.

The survivors gave two statements, one to the Coast Guard and one to prosecutors. For example, two word-for-word identical statements have been found in the certificates given to the Coast Guard. According to them, the ship would have sunk because there were too many people on board.

A few days later, in the testimony given to the prosecutors, one witness says that the ship sank because of a towing attempt.

The media’s investigation also reveals that the Greek Coast Guard did not send its nearby ships to help the migrant ship. Instead, a coast guard ship based in Crete was sent to help. According to an official source, the ship in Kalamáta could have reached the ship carrying the migrants in distress even within a few hours.

The Greek Coast Guard also refused the help offered by Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard, not once, not twice, but three times. Frontex had offered the Greeks twice an airplane and once a helicopter.

Migrant ship the cameras of the nearby Greek Coast Guard vessel were also not on or recording the situation.

According to the Greek Coast Guard, the situation was not recorded because the ship’s crew was focused on rescue work.

However, a Coast Guard source who spoke to the media said the ship’s cameras do not need constant manual control. The cameras have been installed on the ship precisely for such tasks.

Greece received 90 percent of the funding for the coast guard ship from the EU.