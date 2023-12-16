At least 61 migrants are missing and presumed dead after their makeshift boat sank off the coast of Libya, the office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the African country said this Saturday, December 16. The majority are citizens of Nigeria, Gambia and other countries on the continent, and among the victims “there are children and women.”

“A large number of immigrants, around 61, reportedly died due to strong waves,” when their boat sank “in a part of Zaura, in northwest Libya, with 86 immigrants on board,” according to the same source. Most are citizens of Nigeria, Gambia and other African countries, and among the victims “there are children and women,” she added.

A total of 25 people were rescued and transferred to a Libyan detention center in Tariq Al Sekka, near Tripoli. “An IOM team was able to provide medical support and everyone is in good health,” the source indicates.

“A shipwreck off the coast of Libya left 61 missing. 86 migrants had left Zaura. More than 2,250 people have lost their lives in the Central Mediterranean this year. A dramatic figure that unfortunately shows that not enough is done to save lives at sea,” lamented Flavio Di Giacomo, IOM spokesperson for the Mediterranean, on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Libya and Tunisia are the two main departure points in the Central Mediterranean for migrants trying to reach Europe by landing irregularly on the Italian coast.

According to the latest figures from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), released on December 10, more than 153,000 immigrants have arrived in Italy this year, from Tunisia and Libya.

*Adapted from its original in French

With AFP