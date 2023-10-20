Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Researchers have shown that the gut microbiome can influence the development and response of emotions. Protective effect associated with typical foods of the Mediterranean diet, such as vegetables, fruit and fish

Follow the Mediterranean diet can alleviate or prevent symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. These are the conclusions of a study published in Nature Mental Health. The authors demonstrated that the intestinal microbiome

can influence the development and response of emotions. The study, conducted by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health system, and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, analyzed the relationship between post-traumatic stress disorder, diet and gut microbiomein approximately 200 participants in sub-studies of Nurses’ Health Study-II.



Mediterranean diet, intestinal microbiome, stress after trauma The Mediterranean diet means the predominantly vegetal nutritional modelbased on: fruit, vegetables, cereals and processed products (bread, pasta) above all integraluse ofextra virgin olive oil (supply of monounsaturated fatty acids), good consumption of fish And small quantities and red meat (cured meats and industrial preparations) e few sugars. The gut microbiome (also known as gut flora) is the correct scientific term to describe theset of microorganisms cwhich mostly populates the intestine: these, communicating with each otheract as if they were a single organism and perform important functions for health. For post-traumatic stress disorder (Ptsd) means a mental health problem: according to National Institute of Mental Health American, the characteristic that the victim repeatedly relives the traumatic experience in the form of memories, nightmares, flashbacks or on the occasion of anniversaries and commemorations. Those who suffer from it have difficulty controlling emotionsshows irritability, sudden anger or emotional confusion, depression and anxiety, insomnia, avoids any act that forces him to remember the traumatic event. Another widespread symptom is sense of guilt, for example, for having survived or not being able to save other people. People with this disorder have a greater risk to develope chronic diseasessuch as cardiovascular, autoimmune, stroke, diabetes, and even dying prematurely.

Understanding the role of diet and the microbiome

could improve the recommendations (and the results) for the patients with Ptsd.

I study The approximately 200 participants were assigned to three groups: exposed to trauma but with no disturbances from post-traumatic stress; with probable Ptsd; c

with no exposure to trauma. They all submitted two sets of four stool samples, at the start of the study and again six months later. Samples were collected to provide microbial DNA information and to confirm that the participant’s gut microbiome had remained stable over the six months.

The team of researchers evaluated associations between the overall structure of the microbiome, factors such as PTSD symptoms, age, body mass index (BMI), information on diet followed.

Scholars have found d

several factors (BMI, depression) associated with the structure of the microbiome.

Well, participants following the Mediterranean dietthey had less symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Red meats In particular, the researchers discovered that the consumption of red and processed meats was associated with greater Ptsd symptoms, while consumption of plant-based foods to fewer disturbances.

They then examined the link between the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and the “signatures” of the intestinal microbiome, with the aim of identifying the protective species and, among these, Eubacterium eligens could be one, a species of bacterium belonging to the Eubacteriaceae family. Scholars, in fact, have demonstrated that theprotective effect of this species of bacterium, compared to the Ptsd disorder, was associated with typical foods of the Mediterranean diet, such as vegetables, fruit and fish.

Prospects for alleviating other mental disorders There is a relationship between the human intestinal microbiome and the brain – explains one of the authors of the research, Yang-Yu Liu, of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital –. With our study, we examined how factors such as diet are associated with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder: the Mediterranean diet may provide potential relief to people with PTSD symptoms. While more research is needed, we are closer to being able to deliver Dietary recommendations for prevention or improvement of posttraumatic stress disorder.

The researchers also believe that the results of the study offer ideas for Future studies on the link between other mental health disorders and dietary interventions in order to improve recommendations aimed at alleviating or preventing symptoms.

