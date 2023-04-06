Data from a recent study published in the journal Neurology reveal that good nutrition is essential for a long and healthy life. In addition, it prevents possible diseases that cause brain dysfunction. Researchers at RUSH University, in Chicago, in the United States, suggested that people who adhere to the mind and Mediterranean diets tend to accumulate less proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease in the brain.

According to nutritionist Marianne Fazzi, these diets are based on fresh food, that is, in natura. Therefore, they have several nutrients, which benefit mental health and help in the prevention of chronic diseases.

Study results

To conduct the study, researchers tracked the diets of 581 older Americans, with an average age of 84 years. They were instructed to answer annual questionnaires about their diets until they died and agreed to have their brains studied after death. After death, the scientists scanned each volunteer’s mind to find out how many amyloid plaques, or tau protein tangles, had formed. Both components are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers found that seniors who ate the Mediterranean diet were 18 years younger than seniors eating other types of diet. Mind dieters looked 12 years younger.

benefits of diets

Marianne explains that the Mediterranean diet consists of the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, dairy products and good fats. The mind diet has the same principle as the Mediterranean diet, but with a greater stimulus to the consumption of foods that promote cognitive health. “Eating foods rich in flavonoids and antioxidants, which are those reddish and purple foods that help preserve cognitive function[, é importante]”, points out.