There is no proven cure or way to prevent dementia, which affects 55 million people worldwide, but several studies claim that following a Mediterranean diet can reduce your risk of developing the disease.

People who adhered most to the Mediterranean diet – rich in seafood and plant-based foods – had up to a 23% lower risk of dementia than those who adhered least to the diet, said the latest study, published on Monday in magazine.

BMC Medicine by an international team of researchers. In absolute terms, the research found that following a Mediterranean diet was equivalent to a 0.55% reduction in the risk of developing dementia.

The latest research involved 60,298 people who were part of the UK Biobank study and followed for a period of just over nine years. During the study period, there were 882 cases of dementia among the group. Subjects were aged between 40 and 69 and were white British or Irish. How well they followed the Mediterranean diet was assessed using two different questionnaires that were widely used in previous studies on the diet, the researchers said.

“There is a lot of evidence that a healthy, balanced diet can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. But the evidence for specific diets is much less clear,” said Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, in a statement. She did not participate in the research.

“This large new study adds to this overall picture, but it was only based on data from people of white, British or Irish ancestry,” she said. “More research is needed to build on their intriguing findings and find out whether these reported benefits also translate in minority communities, where dementia has historically been misunderstood and highly stigmatized, and where awareness of how people can reduce their risk is low.” .

There is currently no silver bullet to stop dementia, but eating plenty of vegetables and fruits, regular physical activity and not smoking are behaviors that contribute to heart health, which helps protect the brain from diseases associated with dementia, she added.

What foods are included in the Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet has an impressive list of science behind it. This way of eating can prevent cognitive decline, but it can also help your heart, reduce diabetes, prevent bone loss, encourage weight loss, and more, studies have found.

A study published March 8 found that people who ate foods from the Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s disease — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied. Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia. The MIND diet, short for Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay.

The Mediterranean diet focuses on plant-based cuisine. The bulk of each meal should be fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, along with some nuts. There is a strong emphasis on extra virgin olive oil. Butter and other fats are rarely, if ever, consumed. Sweets and products made from refined sugar or flour are rare.

Meat can be rare in appearance, but usually just to add flavor to a dish. Instead, meals can include eggs, dairy and poultry, but in much smaller portions than in the traditional Western diet. However, fish, which is full of brain-boosting omega-3s, is a staple.

Study participants who adhered more to the diet were more likely to be female, have a BMI in the healthy range, have a higher educational level, and be more physically active than those with lower adherence to the diet.

David Curtis, honorary professor at the UCL Genetics Institute in London, who was not involved in the research, noted that the latest study was observational and did not find cause and effect. The finding may reflect a generally healthier lifestyle, he said.

“It is unclear whether this diet itself reduces the risk of dementia, although it is plausible that it could. It is important to note that the study concerns all forms of dementia, not Alzheimer’s disease specifically. In my opinion, if there is an effect of diet, it is more likely to be on cardiovascular health in general and therefore impacting dementia due to vascular disease than Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Mediterranean diet has a social component

Duane Mellor, nutritionist and senior lecturer at Aston University in Birmingham, UK, said the benefits of a Mediterranean diet are not limited to the nutrients provided by food.

“The Mediterranean way of eating isn’t just about food on plates, it’s about the social interactions linked to food, and people who socialize more have a lower risk of dementia and other conditions,” noted Mellor, who was not involved in the research. a statement.

“We need to consider how a Mediterranean-type diet can be adapted to the foods available and consumed in the UK, so that inclusive messages about healthy eating can be developed, including the importance of the social aspects of sharing and eating food with others. ”

The study tentatively suggested that adherence to a Mediterranean diet was associated with a reduced risk of dementia, even when an individual had an existing genetic risk for the disease.