Food Italian, the sector continues to grow both due to the good stability of internal consumption and the strong dynamism on the international market

Everyone’s crazy about the Mediterranean diet: Italian food has recorded in significant growth in the last ten years, going from a value of 53 billion in 2012 to around 90 billion in 2023. The exports have seen continuous growth, rising from 23 to 44 billion euros in the same period. Those employed in the food processing industry alone increased from 449,000 to 488,000, with a record growth of around 39,000 units, in a period that is not particularly positive for the Italian economy.

Over the last ten years, Italian food companies have consistently performed better than medium-sized Italian companies (MBRES data) not only in terms of profitability (ROI), but also in terms of investment productivity and debt ratio.

Italian companies, known for their quality leadership positioning in many market segments, are still relatively small, with an average turnover of around 97 million euros and 178 collaborators. From 2013 to 2022, average turnover grew by 4.4% per year. Italian food remains characterized by the prevalence of family-controlled SMEs, which, if on the one hand has guaranteed a quality offer by balancing tradition and innovation, on the other represents an objective limit in international comparison.

The companies in the Food Industry Monitor sample have made 72 acquisitions since 2009, 26 of which were towards international targets, for a total value of 5.4 billion euros. Acquisitions are an effective tool for profitable growth, in fact, the companies that have carried out acquisitions have recorded, three years after the conclusion of the operation, an increase in turnover of just under 90% and an improvement in EBIT margin by 6%.

“It is necessary to underline the absolute excellence of the sector which, in 10 years, has been able to overcome various economic crises, a pandemic, geopolitical tensions and deglobalization processes, continuing to grow above the national average, increasing exports and generating continuous interest in merger operations and acquisition.” Commented Gabriele Corte, General Director, Ceresio Investors.

The 2023 was an extremely positive year for the food sector with a growth of 10% thanks both to the good performance of the domestic market and to the excellent performance achieved in exports. In 2023, the sector’s exports reached 44 billion euros, recording a growth of 6.3%, an excellent figure although lower than the growth recorded in 2022, partly determined by the increase in prices. The income data highlight a largely positive scenario. Commercial profitability (ROS) reaches 5.1%a figure in line with what was recorded in 2022. The return on invested capital is close to 8% and is slightly growing compared to 2022, thanks to the ability to optimize inventories.

“The sector continues to grow both due to the good stability of internal consumption and the strong dynamism on the international market. Quality exports are a determining driving force in the Italian food sector”, he explained Carmine Garzia, Scientific Manager of the Observatory, professor of Management at the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo.

The growth of the sector will continue in the two-year period 2024-2025 at rates higher than GDP. In particular, growth of +4.8% is expected for 2024, while growth will be 5.2% for 2025. Exports will also continue to grow; in fact, we estimate that in 2024 the growth in foreign sales will be 8.1% and in 2025 7.3%.

In the 2024 will grow at rates above the market average typical sectors of Made in Italy such as coffee, oil, spirits and wine, above all due to the good results on the international market. Other sectors such as pasta, milk and derivatives, and sweets will grow at slightly lower values, which will be affected by the tensions generated by the distribution system and the contraction in consumption in some segments of the Italian market.

“The time has come for Italian food companies to consolidate the excellent results of the post-Covid period. Dimensional growth is a priority that must also be pursued through acquisitions and mergers which would benefit not only the individual company, but also the production chains.” He highlighted Alessandro Santini, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for Ceresio Investors.