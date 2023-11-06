Mediterranean | Bloomberg: Russia is building a military port in Tobruk, Libya

The death of Wagner boss Prigozhin did not slow down the cooperation between Putin and Haftar, the commander of LNA forces in eastern Libya.

Russia increases its presence in Libya and aims to open a military port in eastern Libya’s Tobruk before long. The news agency reports about it Bloomberg citing his anonymous sources.

According to the sources, the opening of the military port will not be easy, as it requires extensive construction work in the port of Tobruk. Former US Special Envoy to Libya Jonathan Winer commented to Bloomberg that the plan poses a threat that is taken “very seriously” by the US administration.

“Keeping Russia out of the Mediterranean has been our central strategic goal,” Winer tells Bloomberg. “If Russia gets ports there, it will get the opportunity to spy on the entire European Union.”

Russia currently has only one military port in the Mediterranean, in Tartus, Syria.

The news office according to the defense cooperation between the two countries got a new start on September 28, when the commander of the LNA forces in eastern Libya, Marshal Khalifa Haftar met the president Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It was reportedly the first meeting between Putin and Haftar.

However, Haftar became Russia’s ally already in January 2017. At that time, the only Russian aircraft carrier that participated in the Syrian war, Admiral Kuznetsov, was leaving the Mediterranean Sea to return to its home port of Severomorsk on the Kola Peninsula, when it unexpectedly anchored off Tobruk.

Haftar, who has his headquarters in Benghazi, the largest city in neighboring Eastern Libya, boarded the ship and conducted the negotiation remotely with the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun with.

Haftar tried in 2019-2020 to crush its rival, i.e. the Libyan interim government sitting in the capital Tripoli, and proceeded all the way to the gates of Tripoli. Russia supported Haftar’s offensive with the help of the mercenary company Wagner, but the government repelled the attack, thanks to Turkish support.

After the cease-fire agreement, approximately two thousand Wagner fighters remained in Libya, he estimates African Defense Forum. Geopolitical Intelligence Services According to a report by the (GIS) research company, Wagner soldiers are guarding four air bases, five oil or gas fields and four oil or gas terminals in Libya.

After Haftar’s attack, Russia has been driving two strollers in Libya. An embassy has been opened in Tripoli, and at the same time there is talk of opening a consulate in Benghazi.

Benghazi however, marshal Haftar seems to be dearer to Moscow, despite the cooperation between the LNA and Wagner Al-Monitor magazine along the way.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Junus-Bek Yevkurov namely, he would visit Benghazi on August 22 to find out how the cooperation between Haftar’s LNA and Wagner soldiers could continue Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after the midsummer uprising.

Prigozhin’s plane crashed near Tver the next day. Haftar’s meeting with Putin took place a month later.

The Italian researcher who wrote the report for the GIS research company Federica Saini Fasanotti estimates that both the Russian foreign intelligence SVR and the military intelligence GRU are interested in direct cooperation with Haftar.

However, Fasanotti thinks it is more likely that Wagner will be replaced by another mercenary company that operates in the same way as a “subcontractor” of the Russian state, as Wagner has until now.