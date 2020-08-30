It is a distress call heard by two humanitarian ships but also by the Italian coast guards. 49 migrants with fragile health were taken on a patrol boat from Lampedusa. Thursday, August 27, this boat in difficulty had been rescued with 49 migrants on board, several wounded and one dead. “The boat was overloaded, they had been at sea for several days, they were exhausted, some were dehydrated, others were seasick and some were hypothermic.”, reveals a volunteer.

A few hours later, the humanitarian boat assists 130 shipwrecked migrants. In total, 219 survivors were collected from the Louise Michel. Since then, the boat had been a hundred kilometers from the island of Lampedusa, awaiting authorization to disembark in a country. Saturday evening, August 29, the city of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) said it was ready to welcome all the migrants picked up by the frigate.