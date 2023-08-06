Sunday, August 6, 2023
Mediterranean | At least 30 people are missing after two shipwrecks off Italy

August 6, 2023
Mediterranean | At least 30 people are missing after two shipwrecks off Italy

Two migrant boats capsized in a storm in the Mediterranean on Saturday. The boats were believed to have left Tunisia on Thursday.

Italian At least 30 people are missing off the island of Lampedusa as a result of the shipwreck of two migrant boats, says the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

The information about the missing comes from the statements of shipwreck survivors to representatives of the migration organization.

Two boats capsized in a storm on Saturday. Both were broken down iron boats believed to have left Sfax, Tunisia on Thursday.

An investigation into the shipwrecks has begun in Agrigento on the island of Sicily.

