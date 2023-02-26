In the last 10 years, 26 thousand people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean: in 2023 alone, with today’s tragedy off Steccato di Cutro, the quota has already exceeded 200 victims.

Migrants who leave from Africa, from Asia, with the aim of seeking their fortune in Europe. A dream that drowns off the Italian and Greek coasts above all.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) keeps track of the victims with the Missing migrant project, active since 2014 and concentrated on three routes: Central, Western and Eastern Mediterranean. Of all, the first is the most “fatal” of all: it connects Italy to Libya and Tunisia, on this route there are 17 thousand – dead and missing – the victims of the crossing.

The worst massacre took place at dawn on 3 October 2013, when a 20-metre boat departing from Misrata, Libya, capsized in front of Lampedusa: 368 bodies were recovered, about twenty were missing.

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella affirms that we can no longer remain indifferent in the face of this tragedy: “It is essential that the European Union finally takes on concrete responsibility for governing the migratory phenomenon in order to remove it from human traffickers, directly engaging in migration policies, in supporting cooperation for the development of countries from which young people are forced to leave due to lack of prospects”.