Small however formidable for nets, such is the blue-clawed crab that has determined to take up residence within the Gulf of Lion, within the Mediterranean. If he stands out for his atypical physique, the latter is to not the style of eel fishermen who’re distraught. “Simply whenever you suppose you are going to be okay, you place two or three crabs in a internet and he tears it to you”, testifies one among them. And all of the eels sadly escape.

This specimen comes from the American Atlantic coasts. He arrived in France through Spain. Females are spectacular as they will lay as much as 2 million eggs at a time. “The primary little ones we discovered had been in November 2019”, explains Thierry Auga Bascou, technical officer for the setting of the Gulf of Lion Marine Pure Park. The priority is that this crab has no predator and that it eats oysters in addition to mussels and fish …