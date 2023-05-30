Italian development studio Santa Ragione has announced Mediterranean Hellone visual novels visionary set in Puglia. The game is scheduled for release in 2023 on PC. A demo will be tryable during the Steam Next Fest in June.

Mediterranea Inferno tells the story of three friends who decide to go on holiday together in Puglia to meet again after the pandemic of 2020. However, the journey will bring out all their inner torments and obsessions, becoming increasingly disturbing.

Mediterranea Inferno is written, drawn and set to music by Lorenzo Redaelli, author of the autobiographical game Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star. Let’s see the announcement trailer:

If you want more information, read our test of Mediterranea Inferno, in which we wrote:

There demos of Mediterranea Inferno that we got to try we definitely liked it and we can’t wait to find out how the events of the three protagonists will end and to experience the mirages that divide us from the end.