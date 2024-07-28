For years I have been following German Cedanorather, we continue, because their fans are thousands in both the real and virtual world. Calat33his Instagramcatches by its images in the beach sand of the Shell (Donostia/San Sebastian), among the most beautiful and visited on the planet. In this setting, decorated by the island of Santa Clara, with gardening rakes in different sizes, tools of his own creation, ropes and some other maquila (Basque walking stick for walking in the mountains, a cultural symbol), he captures mandalas, drawings, advertisements, love quotesbirthdays. Draw everything that inspires you and allows you to work from respect, beautythe harmonyHe tries to make a positive impact every day, although in reality, he does it whenever the weather conditions and low tide times of this Cantabrian Sea allow him to. On average, he makes two drawings a day, either under the sun or the drizzle, a permanent and barely perceptible dew that soaks into the bones, very characteristic of the place.

Cedano’s project, belonging to the artistic movement ‘sand art’, is called ‘Canvas in the sand’, and is part of her curriculum, as are mime and human statues. In fact, in this last discipline she has participated in renowned championships such as the one in Arnhem, Holland. “It takes place on the last weekend of every September and on two occasions I represented Peru, my country. I have also won the category of best statism or stillness, to put it colloquially, at the international competition in Leganés in Madrid.” She reveals that of the four: movement, costume, grand public prize and statism, she won the last one without planning it because her creation was to interact with the audience by throwing coins in, but nobody did it, time passed and she lasted five minutes without moving, blinking and almost without breathing.

A day without sun. The word Bright on a cloudy day at Playa de la Concha, San Sebastian, Spain. Courtesy of Germán Cedano.

He arrived here seven years ago, after living in Madrid where he studied film and art, specifically with a human statue show with which he visited different places in Europe in the summer, but he fell in love with the sand of San Sebastian, decided to move and put his characters away, although they are ready to come out at any time.

Street artist. Peruvian creator Germán Cedano in action on the famous Playa de la Concha (Donostia-San Sebastián). Courtesy of Irma Aguilar.

Other favourite beaches include Saint Malo and La Rochelle (France). He explains that the best ones are all along the Atlantic coast because of their tidal system, which rises and falls every six hours, from Brazil to Canada in America and in these latitudes from Africa to Brittany.

Mandala. Drawing by Germán Cedano on a sunny day in San Sebastián, a seaside resort city facing the Cantabrian Sea. Courtesy of Germán Cedano.

He says that between Spain and Portugal there are seven sand artists like him. Worldwide, there are about fifty, of whom he interacts with thirty. They follow each other on social networks, they are a community, they comment on techniques, share creations, styles, do collaborations… And it was precisely in one, where he met Cedano. It was for El Aula Azul, a language school with which I collaborate. We took a group of Anglo-Saxon children to see his work up close. When we arrived, at ten in the morning, he was putting the finishing touches, he had been there for more than two hours.

Harmony. One of Cedano’s first works on the beach in San Sebastian. Courtesy of Irma Aguilar.

He explained the importance of wet sand, taught how to use different tools, how to draw a circle with a rope and a stick as a compass for what would be the beginning of a mandala figure. He spoke of how his work requires silence and how it is similar to meditation. He showed photos of his ephemeral art, which, when we left, was just getting high tide and was disappearing.

Sun and moon. Cedano’s work in times of pandemic. Courtesy of Irma Aguilar.

I ask him what he would say to those who think that street art is not a way of making a living. “Nothing, just enjoy life. A large percentage of people do it by personal choice. It is a space where expression can be freed without parameters or conditions, where the spectator is free to collaborate or not,” says the sand artist.

Tiger. Stunning creation by Peruvian artist Germán Cedano seen from a drone. Courtesy of Germán Cedano.

