Ms. Victor, you started your position as head of the international market at Headspace in August, in the middle of the pandemic. Have you met your new colleagues in the meantime?

No, at least not yet physically. I am currently asking my co-workers a lot more than I would normally because I cannot watch how they are doing. We have a lot of Zoom meetings. Which is of course good because you can see the others, but it also has its disadvantages. Sometimes you just want to turn the camera off.

Switching off is basically Headspace’s business model.

At Headspace, we also attach great importance to what we call the “power of the break”. Every day at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. we have set up windows in which no meetings can be set. I take at least an hour lunch break. In addition, our employees have every second Friday off. We call this “Mind Day”.

How do you manage to separate work and leisure yourself?

I have a strict routine. It starts with me going to bed early, if possible before 10 p.m. When I wake up in the morning, I get on my rowing machine. I do that three or four days a week. After that, I’ll try to have a high-protein breakfast, and then I’ll go over to my study. If I leave it in the evening, it is also the end of my work day.

One of Headspace’s business areas is cooperation with companies. How do you explain to a manager why they should care about the mental health of their employees?

Most managers feel the negative effects of Corona just like their team. You are very stressed. We have seen a 500 percent increase in business demand for our mental health improvement programs. The pandemic actually helped here, we hardly have to do any persuasive work.

Headspace wants to help deal with “the pressures of the 21st century”. What exactly do you mean by that?

We observe that the work density continues to rise, but that at the same time there is an unclear distribution of roles in many companies. The home office has reinforced this development. During the pandemic, the use of our anti-stress programs increased by more than 1000 percent. People have to deal with a lot of uncertainties.

But meditation can only help to a limited extent if you are up to your neck in work, right?

The idea of ​​meditating is to become aware of your feelings, but not to evaluate them. So you can better address your stress and worries. You can train that with just one minute of meditation a day. It’s like a muscle of mindfulness and compassion.

What do you do when everything becomes too much for you?

Most of the time, this happens because I haven’t followed my routine. When I exercise, it usually gives me enough energy to get through the work day.