Anxiety, worry and stress are some of the conditions that can be controlled with meditation.

There are different types of meditation, all generate changes in the emotional, mental and therefore physical aspects, benefits that can be maintained in the long term.

Anyone can meditate, since it is putting all the attention concentrated on a single point, object, word or experience; activity that is part of complementary medicine.

The meditation helps control the side effects of chronic-degenerative diseases; psychiatrist James S. Gordon, director of The Center for mind-body medicinehighlights that by reducing stress, automatic changes are generated in the body.

TYPES OF MEDITATION

All meditative techniques generate positive effects, only the object or situation in which you are meditating changes.

Meditation on physical objects

A candle, incense, the use of aromatherapy, a musical instrument, some object of nature and even a sunset, are meditative objects that mainly have positive physical changes.

meditation on feelings

Guided techniques usually meditate on experiences or events from the past, with the aim of positively changing the feeling caused by remembering.

It is proven that the mind does not recognize if what is being experienced is in the present or the past, so they usually use this technique to help overcome some loss.

meditation on thoughts

Blanking your mind is difficult if you don’t have control of your thoughts, so there are various techniques that mostly use repetitions of words or mantras to help control your mind.

These techniques are guided and in Buddhist cultures they say that by controlling the mind, emotions and actions are controlled automatically, paying attention to the front part of our brain or the third eye.

Regardless of the meditation technique used, it is recommended to practice it daily from 10 to 30 minutes a day, to generate the positive changes that this activity generates.