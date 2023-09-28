MEDION ERAZER announced a name change: the well-known gaming hardware manufacturer simply became ERAZER starting from Gamescom 2023, starting a new, exciting adventure that will see him ready to face new challenges.

ERAZER is in fact determined to strengthen its presence as an independent brand, which aims to create cutting-edge products and consolidate an increasingly passionate community, which will also take place within the context of a European tour which unfortunately will not affect Italy.

The ERAZER truck will travel to the Dutch Comi Con (14 and 15 October), the Paris Games Week in France (1 to 5 November) and Dreamhack in Sweden (23 to 26 November): during these events visitors will be able to experience the gaming universe and try out the ERAZER PC range, including the Beast X40, Major X20 and Defender P40 gaming laptops.

The line-up will also include high-end gaming PCs, such as the ERAZER Bandit X20, as well as futuristic and minimal models such as the Hunter X30, Mechanic X20 and Enforcer

That’s not all: visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in showcases and contests, win prizes and watch livestreams from some of the most important gaming influencers in the world, directly from the ERAZER truck.