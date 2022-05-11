Mediolanum, EU Court confirms the ECB’s stop to Silvio Berlusconi’s participation

The Court of the EU confirmed the decision by which the European Central Bank had denied the acquisition of a qualifying stake in Mediolanum Bank from Silvio Berlusconi. The Court recalled that the former Italian Prime Minister did not meet the integrity requirement that applies to those who hold qualifying stakes due to his sentence in 2013 for tax fraud. This was announced on Court with a note.

Fininvest disputes the decision by which the Court of Justice of the EU confirmed the no of ECB to the maintenance of a share in Mediolanum exceeding 9.99%. The holding company of the Berlusconi familyexplains a note, “does not share the reasons for the European courtdeeming them to be seriously erroneous in fact and in law, and for this reason it has already mandated its lawyers to challenge the judgment of the Court before the Court of Justice of the European Union“.

Fininvest remember that “until the definitive pronunciation of the Court of Justice of the European Unionremains suspended “the provision with which Bank of Italy ordered the sale of the shares exceeding 9.99% of Mediolanum.

