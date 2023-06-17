Massimo Doris’ bombshell revelation about the future of Banca Mediolanum

The share of Fininvest it stays where it is. Questioned by Milan Finance, Maximus Doris told behind the scenes of the relationship between his family and that of Berlusconi.

READ ALSO: Mortgages, increases of up to 70%. New sting for Italian families

“My dad and Silvio met by chance. Ennio was in Portofino and it was there that they met for the first time”, explains the CEO of Mediolanum Bank. “They hit it off right away,” he says, “and trusted each other blindly from start to finish.”

“The same thing applies to the second generation, our families are still very close,” he reassures Doris then dropping a real bomb on the financial future of Mediolanum Bank.

READ ALSO: Berlusconi, how much it costs to maintain his villas. The figure you would never expect

“Furthermore, this union was re-sealed at a dinner in Arcore two weeks ago where we were all present, including children and family members”, he reveals Maximus Doris. “I am convinced that with Silvio’s disappearance the relationship between the two families will not change. And I can confirm that the share of Fininvest in Mediolanum Bank it is not for sale”, he finally reveals Dorisdefusing any rumor about a possible sale by the children of the Knight.

Subscribe to the newsletter

