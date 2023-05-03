MedioCredito Centrale, how the board of directors is changing

The newly elected board of directors Of MedioCredito Centrale he named Francesco Minotti CEO. Mediocredito Centrale is controlled by Invitalia and check in turn the Popular Bank of Bari and the Savings Bank of Orvieto. The BoD – reports Repubblica – is made up of: Ferruccio Ferranti, president; Francesco Minotti, managing director; Stefano Bertollini, councilor; Alessandra Bianchi, councilor; Carmela D’Amato, councilor; Andrea Messuti, councilor; Leonarda Sansone, councilor. Minotti takes the lead of Mediocredito Centrale, whose mission And support the production system across the financing for SMEsthe promotion of structural interventions, the management of public incentives for businesses and the development – in the role of parent company of Banca Popolare di Bari and Cassa di Risparmio di Orvieto – of a credit center oriented towards growth Center he was born in Noon.

Born in Rome in 1969, Francesco Minotti was Senior Manager of Banco BPM since its establishment in 2017. Previously, within Banco Popolare – we read in Economy Magazine – he held the positions of Co-General Manager of Banca Popolare di Verona and San Geminiano, General Manager of Cassa di Risparmio Lucca, Pisa and Livorno (2007-2011), Territorial Director Center South (2012-2013) and Director of Institutional Clients, Organizations and the Third Sector (2013-2017). Since 2022 it is member of the Advisory Board of the Master Executive MBA of the LUMSA University of Rome and Secretary General of the Alberto Brandani Formiche Foundation.

