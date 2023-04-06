Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Ricardo Salinas Pliego He ranted to the followers of the Mexican League when answering a publication where people launched themselves against the championship, the owners of the teams and several players who would have nothing to do in national football.

The user ‘DinoStandUpMX’ attacked the MX League for describing it as a “Mediocre League, mediocre owners, mediocre players, mediocre selection and mediocre results”, The president of Mazatlan FC did not cross his arms and responded energetically: “Mediocre audience.”

It should be noted that the founder and president of Grupo Salinas He has become one of the managers who has spoken the most in the social networks when fans criticize or mention something that is related to the mexican league.

It has even been launched against its own Mazatlán FC players due to the bad results that have occurred in this tournament Closing 2023 that has them last, with just four points, after thirteen days, that borders them on elimination.

“You don’t win because they are pend***, egg***, and that’s it, undeserved support and soil…they have them,” he said when an Internet user recommended that Cañoneros should consider playing only with mexicans. If they are left out this weekend we don’t know how he will react Ricardo Salinas Pliego.