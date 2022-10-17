The alarms do not stop ringing, they ululate sharply, and their intense red lights explode in the face of our daily League… and nothing happens!

It doesn’t matter that the warning signs go off one after another: nothing makes the directors react, the owners of the teams who got used to living in the mud of their own mediocrity and, in their image and likeness, have done the mediocre league we live in.

Things look like their owners.

And they are no longer surprised that the world, yes, that from outside our narrow and overprotective football borders, repeat in all shades, with all the figures, with all the data, in all the items that we are one of the worst leagues in the world.

We are one of the worst leagues in the world…

Betplay League teams.

Since 2015, The Colombian League is the tournament with the most games in the world.

Crazy!

For the observatories and study centers, this is an essential factor to consider it as one of the most anti-technical.

In December of last year, the Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) revealed that Colombia is the only country that exceeds 3,000 games played between 2015 and last year, followed by Spain (2,771) and Argentina (2,464). But that alarm did not give a damn to the leaders, because they need to cram the game schedule: produce to produce regardless of the quality of the product or, what is more serious, the health of the soccer players.

Study after study, the Colombian League comes out among the worst. Last March, she was the first in the world to lose more time after fouls per game. Nice record! The data is from InStat (a global sports performance analysis company) for an analysis by the Soccer Observatory of the International Center for Sports Studies (Cies).

The owners: the real authentic decadents of football

Colombia has the most drowsy football: it loses 38 seconds and 3 tenths after each foul. And on average, according to themselves, in each game of our interrupted and slow League, 25.2 fouls are committed.

Another alarm that is ignored by the owners of the teams, the real authentic decanters of football, who have made their selfishness and loneliness the jewels in the mud of mediocrityparaphrasing the other Authentic Decadents.

Selfishness and loneliness in their politicking and pettiness to take advantage and overthrow the current president of Dimayor, to plot how to shave off the money from TV or how to stay in B to receive the same TV income that the teams of the big ones receive A hearings.

Last Friday, just 72 hours ago, the local League was once again among the worst. It came out sixth in another world ranking to shame: that of the leagues that generate fewer goal options per game. And, to complete, it is the fourth with fewer goals. oh! But, instead, he is in the ‘top’ 10 of the leagues with the most penalty goals. Those, again from Cies with data from InSat.

After cotudos, with mumps!

Many fouls are committed here, a lot of time is wasted, and a lot of games are played in which very few goals are scored, but there are plenty of penalties, and not many scoring options are created. None of that is made up. It’s a photograph.

oh! Also according to the Football Observatory, Colombia’s is the ‘most balanced’ league in the worldbecause anyone can be champion with a differential factor of just four percent.

For them to have a measure, in Germany the factor in favor of the favorites is 20 percent. By the way, Lionel Messi said in an interview that will be broadcast on DirecTV on Thursday: “Argentine football has a very rare tournament: anyone beats anyone.” Apply! And says the best footballer in the world. And meanwhile, the directors, the true authentic decadents of football, don’t forget that, “they are stars in the night of mediocrity”, as the other Authentic Decadents sing.

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

Networking: @MELUKLECOUNTA

