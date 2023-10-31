He pretended to be a great professional football player with an impressive resume and led a millionaire’s life with hotel suites, luxury yachts and lavish parties with sex workers. But in reality he turned out to be a very mediocre football player with smooth talk. Now 29-year-old Bernio V., one of the biggest football fraudsters of recent years, will be extradited from Colombia to the Netherlands, the Public Prosecution Service confirms to this site.

