A moderately playing AZ was able to prevent a painful home defeat against SK Brann in the nick of time (1-1). In the second half, captain Pantelis Hatzidiakos made up for a deficit. The Alkmaarders must win next week in Norway to secure qualification for the group stage of the Conference League.

AZ fell in love with the Conference League last season when it reached the semi-finals of the tournament, but will have to start all over again this season. Against the Norwegian SK Brann, there was nothing to see on Thursday evening of the magic that brought the Alkmaarders past Lazio and Anderlecht, among others. The Norwegian number five certainly did not play defensively and proved difficult enough against the ‘new’ AZ.

Drain AZ

Only five players were also in the starting line-up when AZ played the semi-finals of the Conference League against West Ham United more than three months ago. And one of them is feared in Alkmaar that he will also take a step. The rumors surrounding Vangelis Pavlidis will continue in the coming week. Even though a sale of him, after the transfers of Milos Kerkez, Tijjani Reijnders, Sam Beukema and recently Jesper Karlsson, seems really too much for transit house AZ. Not that Pavlidis – as can be seen against Brann – is in top form.

AZ’s game was so miserable in the first half that after half an hour the crowd started to whistle for another pass to keeper Mathew Ryan, used to the excellent attacking football of the last few seasons. And to Jesper Karlsson, the Swede who often got the audience on the couches with effective and useless heels. See also Israel hits targets in Gaza; rocket sirens sound in Tel Aviv - ISTOÉ MONEY

Pantelis Hatzidiakos heads his team to a 1-1 draw against the Norwegian SK Brann in Alkmaar. © Pro Shots / Vincent de Vries



And then designer Jordy Clasie is also not there because of an injury. Without him, the entire AZ center line seems to be searching. The coordination between Djordje Mihailovic and Sven Mijnans turned out to be far from a happy one. Million purchase Mihailovic was substituted in the second half. He still cannot convince in Alkmaar.

Substitute Lahdo breaks it open

Pavlidis’ loss of possession led to striker Niklas Castro’s goal, which caused AZ to fear a very unpleasant ending to the evening. Bringing in Mayckel Lahdo turned out to be worth gold in the end. The Swedish winger brought the schwung that AZ so longed for and was immediately dangerous with several long shots. After Lahdo’s second shot, Hatzidiakos, who also departed, was alert enough to work in the rebound and prevent a defeat for AZ.

Next Thursday, AZ will play the return match in Norway. If the Alkmaarders win, they will reach the group stage of the Conference League.





view important updates 22:53

This concludes the live blog. Thanks for following! 90’+4′ End of second half Finished in Alkmaar! AZ can barely avoid a defeat and awaits a tough return in Norway next week. Captain Hatzidiakos saves his team, but substitute Lahdo deserves the credits for that. The Swede brought the swung that AZ longed for. See also Hypertension in pregnant women: individual therapy for hypertension 88′ Bård Finne is replaced by Aune Selland Heggebo 88′ Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen is replaced by Japhet Sery Larsen 82′ Just under ten minutes left in regular time. Can AZ still make the winning goal in-house? The Norwegians seem to like it this way and have started wasting time. 82′ Niklas Castro is replaced by Moonga Simba 78′ What a raid from Lahdo. Again he is close to scoring with a good shot, and again Dyngeland is in the way. AZ insists in the final phase of the match. 73′ Sander Erik Kartum is replaced by Ulrik Mathisen 73′ Thore Baardsen Pedersen is replaced by Joachim Soltvedt 71′ 1-1 GOAL by Pantelis Hatzidiakos! Another shot from Lahdo! Dyngeland saves only half, allowing captain Hatzidiakos to head in the equalizer from the rebound. AZ comes alongside in-house, can Jansen’s men also get over it? 70′ Well, what a bang from substitute Lahdo and an equally good save from Dyngeland! 65′ Yellow card for Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen 62′ Trainer Pascal Jansen immediately intervenes and makes a triple substitution. Odgaard, Van Bommel and Mihailovic are replaced by Poku, Lahdo and Goudmijn. 60′ Ruben van Bommel is replaced by Mayckel Lahdo 60′ Jens Odgaard is replaced by Ernest Poku 60′ Djordje Mihailovic is replaced by Kenzo Goudmijn 59′ 0-1 GOAL by Niklas Castro! Ai, there is suddenly the 0-1 of the Norwegians! Pavlidis loses the ball in midfield, after which Castro shoots the ball past AZ goalkeeper Ryan in the far corner. AZ is behind! See also Australia: Djokovic back in deportation hotel 52′ De Wit comes face to face with Dyngeland after a good through ball from Mijnans, but he cannot get the ball through the legs of the Norwegian goalkeeper. In addition, he is in an offside position. 50′ There is then the first real chance for AZ. Mihailovic shoots the ball at Pavlidis’ heels, causing the ball to reverse direction and almost bounce past SK Brann’s goalkeeper. Unfortunately for AZ, Dyngeland can still join. 45′ Second half kicked off

load more



Statistics

Line-up

Match Center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below.

Listen to our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below