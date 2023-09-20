Mediobanca, the Nagel-Milleri battle. No scenario is now precluded

The dispute for the board of directors Mediobanca continues, the match between Nagel And Milleri has now reached the final act but could still offer twists and turns. There is no agreement and each of the two parties goes its own way. Today the board of Piazzetta Cuccia officially approves the list with the twelve candidates for the new board of directors, but Delfin, who is the main shareholder – we read in Milano e Finanza – is preparing to do battle. The holding company led by Francesco Milleri consider whether to submit two or more candidates to the board. Among the candidates there is also the CEO of Acea, Fabrizio Palermo. In addition to her, Sabrina’s names are mentioned Pucci (former director of Generali) and Sandro Panizza (Eurovita).

Dolphin – continues Milano e Finanza – is probing the ECB Supervision to evaluate the limits of the authorization to rise to 20%. But Milleri is also thinking of a plan B, namely submitting a “long” list by the October 3 deadline, i.e. up to seven councilorsthis would represent a sign of open challenge to the list of the outgoing board which re-nominates Alberto Nagel who has been in office for 15 years as CEO and who proposes Renato Pagliaro as president, a role he has held since 2010.

There difference for Delfin between the “short” and “long” list is not of little importance. In the case of a short list thanks to its 20% entry into the Council would be ensured and the presidency of the board of auditors. However, the scenario is more uncertain in the case of a long list, adding 10% in hand to Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and some other shareholders, it is possible that the Delfin list get more votes than the outgoing board of directors. At that point, new scenarios would open up, he would elect his 7 councilors and the remaining ones would be taken from the list for the board of directors who left in defeat.

