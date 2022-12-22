Teleborsa acquires the Sdir and Storage market services from Spafid

Telemarketa leading company active in the sector of economic-financial information and Investor Relations services, following the authorization of Consobhas finalized the acquisition from Spafid Platform Connect E-MARKET SDIR and E-MARKET STORAGE. With platforms E-MARKET SDIR and STORAGETeleborsa offers services dedicated to Issuers to meet regulatory requirements for the dissemination and storage of Regulated Information.

To the SDIR and STORAGE circuit in fact, issuers of financial instruments listed on Consob regulated markets and managed by Italian Stock Exchange or in other Markets and MTFs, Press Agencies, Consob and Borsa Italiana. The SDIR platform allows each Issuer to disseminate its press releases to the agencies and publish them on the storage mechanism available on the public website www.emarketstorage.it.

Mark DiStefano, executive chairman of Teleborsa, commented the operation as an important step in the growth of services aimed at listed companies. “Our goal is to help make the regulated communication of the Issuers more and more efficient, continuing to make available the historical platform used by hundreds of listed companies, bringing elements of technological and functional innovation that have always characterized our corporate strategy”. Spafidgroup company Mediobanca and Teleborsa they also entered into a commercial collaboration agreement in the context of their respective services to listed companies.

