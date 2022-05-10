Caltagirone at 5.5% of Mediobanca: what happens now?

Archived the game of Generalmany are now convinced that Trieste was the starter of an epochal battle that will take place in Mediobanca. Piazzetta Sit he will have to renew the board of directors after the approval of the financial statements at 30 June 2023. In short, we would have 15 months ahead in which everything and the opposite of everything will be said and which look very long indeed. But is it really so? But let’s start with the facts: at the moment the news is that Francesco Gaetano Caltagironethrough three different vehicles (Gamma Srl, Financial Institute 2021, Fincal Spa) arrived at 5.5% of Mediobanca’s share capital from 3,043 which it held.

The strategies of the “pattisti”

This means that the Generali’s “pactists”, led by Leonardo Del Vecchioown a quarter of the shares of Piazzetta Cuccia and can in all likelihood also count on the support of the Benetton family, who wanted to act as a “peacemaker” in General and that could replicate a similar scheme also in Milan. Rumors, among other things, argue that the patron from Luxottica he might come back knocking on the door of the ECB to ask to go up even beyond the quota of 20% which had previously been fixed. The question that many are asking is: but the two “old men” of the finance where do they really want to go? There are those who argue that both are aiming for Mediobanca’s takeover, the last good parlor left in Italy, in order to have decision-making weight directly on Piazzetta Cuccia and indirectly in Trieste.

The choices of Caltagirone

We will see. According to reliable reconstructions that Business Italians is able to develop at the moment the main thought of Caltagirone come on General. The engineer will soon get a figure of around 200 million in dividendsmaking it even more liquid than it already is. Mediobanca it is, therefore, an investment that guarantees a good economic return. In short, a financial and non-tactical “bet” as many would like. We will see. Also because the months until the assembly are many and can reserve several surprises. What is certain is that tomorrow Piazzetta Cuccia will present the results for the quarter which, according to what we can to anticipatethey should be positive.

In Rome it is whispered that the manufacturer is very satisfied with the outcome of the Generali assembly because in the end, argue sources accreditedthe result obtained is the best possible: about 10 points of difference on a game in which Mediobanca had the loan of securities available, De Agostini remained despite having already put the package from actions. And most importantly, it is argued that many funds have decided which side to take – apart from the proxy who had already spoken for some time – only close to the assembly. The Roman builder has returned to the board that he had abandoned and now promises to make his presence felt also to obtain from Philippe Donnet and from his team some results deemed no longer postponable, above all the M&A.

The role of Anima and finance in the portfolio

Meanwhile, Caltagirone has risen to almost the 3.2% of the capital of Soul, Sgr which in the past had been “suggested” to General own by the entrepreneur Roman. According to Truththe asset management company may even become a target again for the Lion. Currently, the first shareholder is Banco Bpmwith the 20.6% of the capitalfollowed by 11% postage. Who knows what General can’t go back to thinking about a highly prestigious goal like Soul.

Finally, according to what he can report Affaritaliani.it right there financetoday, represents one of the “legs”On which the economic strategy of the Roman entrepreneur rests most. Which continues to be among the most significant player in real estate but that’s it differentiating a lot of his investments to guarantee interesting returns and not to leave excessive “parked” liquid assets in a time of heavy inflation. Whatever the future of Piazzetta Cuccia, one thing is certain: in these months there won’t be boredom.