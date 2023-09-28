Mediobanca, Minozzi: “If Delfin’s list is presented I will vote for it”

The battle for the board of directors Mediobanca continues, the two contenders are now at a showdown and the meeting scheduled for October 28th is upon us. But there are those from within Piazzetta Cuccia attempts to get the two sides to talk, i.e Nagel And Milleri which despite a succession of meetings, proposals and counter-proposals did not find their way onto the lists. “I have the clear feeling – Romano Minozzi, shareholder of Mediobanca and owner of Iris Ceramiche, tells Repubblica – that Nagel and the management of Mediobanca they want to perch themselves in a kind of Tower Eburnea made up of bankers only and excluding entrepreneurs who could bring a positive contribution to the board. Francis Milleriwhich fortunately Leonardo Del Vecchio he chose and brought in Luxottica, is a leading entrepreneur with a global vision of business and specific experience in information technology. The bank has five entrepreneurs of this caliber on its board of directors he would gain a lot“.

Roman Minozzi in addition to being a ceramic industrialist (his Iris Ceramica has a turnover of 550 million euros) he is also a shrewd financial investor with a assets which in 2020 Forbes estimated at 1.6 billion. Over the years – continues Repubblica – he has accumulated packages of shares in listed companies such as Eni, Terna, Snam but also Generali and Mediobanca. In Piazzetta Cuccia it is part of the consultation agreement which brings together 10.9% of capital and which expressed itself a few days ago in favor of the board of directors list for the next renewal of the board.

Read also: Pop Sondrio: Unipol buys 10.2% with reverse accelerated book building

Read also: Loro Piana fascinates the Chinese market. “Quiet luxury” is all the rage on social media

But Minozzi has been there for some time now does not share the managerial culture personified by CEO Alberto Nagel. “No one – concludes Minozzi – wants it replace Nagelthe new industrial plan is ambitious and I hope it will be implemented but I don’t understand why it isn’t wanted open to new grafts. Unless there are mere questions of power behind this choice. I will vote for the Delfin list if it is presented“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

