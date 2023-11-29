Mediobanca, here are the names of those who voted for Delfin

One month after the appointment of the board of directors of Mediobanca, in which the list of the board of directors with CEO Alberto Nagel prevailed and the president Renato Pagliaro, it is now possible to examine how both the historic and new shareholders of Piazzetta Cuccia took sides during the vote that determined the current governance. From the minutes of the meeting of 28 October it emerges that three new shareholders voted in favor of the board of directors’ list: the Chiarva family, active in the production of telecommunications poles and holder of 1.14% of Mediobanca, Sandro Veronesi, owner of Calzedonia who entered with 0.07%, and Alberto Aspesi, founder of the fashion company of the same name, with 0.31%. This is what was reported by Corriere della Sera.

Their shares, part of approximately 10% of shares belonging to retail investors and industrial dynasties, have joined the historic consultation agreement (10.8%), which includes names such as Mediolanum, Zucchini, Pecci and Monge, all in solidarity with the board of directors, with the exception of the Gavio group which does not deposited the shares of Romano Minozzi and Angelini who supported Delfin. The list of the outgoing board of directors therefore obtained 52.6% of the votes in a meeting which marked the highest participation in the last 10 years, with 76.82% of the voting capital, thanks also to the significant participation of institutional investors.

The D safes voted for Delfin’s minority listthe Caltagirone group (9.8%) and, naturally, the Del Vecchio holding itself (19.7% of the capital)to which Matteo Del Vecchio, son of Claudio, Head of Integration of Essilux, was added as a new entry with 693 shares. Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel and independent director on the board of directors of Generali, also joined the Delfin list with 1.1 million shares (0.13%). where he entered in 2022 as part of the Caltagirone list. Among the social security funds, Enpam (1.2%) voted for Delfin, while the pharmacists’ body (0.02%) voted for the outgoing board of directors. Yesterday Mediobanca issued a 500 million bond which received requests for 1.8 billion.

