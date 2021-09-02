Mediobanca, through the subsidiary Cairn Capital, has completed the acquisition of Bybrook, announced last February, after the green light of the competent regulatory authorities. Bybrook’s focus is on the market for distressed asset in Europe, where it has a solid track record and manages approximately $ 2.4 billion in international institutional investor accounts.

Mediobanca gains strength in the growth strategy of the Wealth Management division and in the offer of alternative asset management also at the service of the group’s distribution networks. This is the fifth acquisition in the segment Wealth Management finalized starting from 2015, after those of Cairn Capital (2015), of a selected perimeter of activities of Barclays Italia (2016), 50% of Banca Esperia (2016), then merged into Mediobanca with the launch of Mediobanca Private Banking and by Ram Ai (2017), a Geneva-based systematic fund manager with a strong ESG approach.

Over 5 years, the revenues and commissions of the Wealth Management division have grown to 627 million and 336 million respectively and represent 25% of revenues and 45% of group commissions.

Cairn Capital and Bybrook enter into this partnership after significant growth and strong investment performance. As part of the transaction, following the merger of Bybrook into Cairn Capital, Mediobanca will remain the majority shareholder while a minority stake will be held by the senior management of Bybrook and Cairn Capital.