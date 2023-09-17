The last mediation also failed: breakup between Mediobanca and Delfin

“The last mediation failed. The positions of Mediobanca and Delfin on the list for the board of directors of Piazzetta Cuccia, which will be renewed with the meeting on 28 October, are too distant.” La Stampa wrote it today, explaining how “the rift occurred over Delfin’s request to change half of the outgoing board of directors and arrive at the appointment of a shared president. An inadmissible request for the CEO of Piazzetta Cuccia, Alberto Nagel, who sent a new mediation proposal to the CEO of Delfin, Francesco Milleri. Without success”.

According to La Stampa, “Delfin, faced with a series of commitments, asked for a governance that reflected a renewed shareholder structure, through the rotation of a good part of the board and the choice of a shared president who could no longer be Renato Pagliaro”. These are requests that the Mediobanca board of directors, “which delegated Nagel to negotiate, deemed not to be in line with the governance standards of a listed bank, where the choice of the president is the responsibility of the board”, writes La Stampa.

Delfin reiterated the request to agree on a new president who is independent and third, also with respect to management. “Position for which the names of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Fabrizio Palenzona, Flavio Valeri and Vittorio Grilli have been circulated.” The holding company led by Francesco Milleri he will run with a minority list that could win between two and seven seats on the council, concludes the Turin newspaper.

