Mediobanca, the difficult agreement to find. The plans of Milleri and Nagel and the uphill road towards the board of directors in October

Moves and countermoves in view of the crucial board of Mediobancto the next October 28th. Talks between management and shareholders ensued and attempts were made to reach an agreement for the composition of the next meeting. But at the moment – we read in La Stampa – a half miracle would be needed to avert the possibility that Dolphinthe holding company that once belonged to Leonardo Of the Old and that he owns one share close to 20%, present one of his minority lists for the institute in Piazzetta Cuccia. If this scenario is confirmed, it will be a second episode of one clash actually started more than a year ago and that as the first apex had the assembly of generals end of April 2022.

Well, on one side was a list of outgoing board backed by Mediobancawhich aimed to confirm the Ceo of the Lion of Trieste, Philippe Donnetand on the other a front composed of Dolphinthe holding company shareholder of the giant Essilor-Luxottica, together with Caltagirone which was later also endorsed by Atlantia (now Mundys) e Crt. Foundation. The long wave of that clash, as expected by many, has now reached Mediobanca.

