Mediobanca: record turnout at the meeting: 76.82% of the capital

The share of capital present today at the Mediobanca meeting, called to approve the financial statements and appoint the new board of directors, amounts to 76.82%. This is the record turnout in the last ten years. The main shareholders include Delfin with 19.74%, Caltagirone with 9.98%, Blackrock with 4.15%, Mediolanum with 3.43%.

X hour for the Mediobanca board of directors: Delfin’s opposition aims for 35%

Here we are. This morning the Piazzetta Cuccia assembly is called to renew the board of directors. The assembly, writes La Stampa, will mark a new important event after the first act, which took place a year ago in Trieste but “the clash between shareholders and managers on the Mediobanca-Generali axis did not begin in recent weeks and will not end today”.

As the Press notes, “for the first time the list that was once presented by the shareholders’ agreement – now extinct to make room for a light, consultation-only agreement – ​​and which, as in the previous round, bears the signature of the outgoing board of directors, will be challenged not so much and not only by the funds’ candidates but by a second minority list, built however to have the chance to count more.”

The initiative is from Delfin, the financial company of Del Vecchio which over time became the largest and largest shareholder of Piazzetta Cuccia, with 19.8%. There was a time when an agreement was sought to prevent the confrontation from turning into a clash, but everything failed. “The CEO of Mediobanca Alberto Nagel, who will in any case be reconfirmed at the helm of the institution, and Delfin’s number one Francesco Milleri spoke to each other and in the end they didn’t trust each other”, explains La Stampa.

The Turin newspaper also underlines how “a this time Delfin, despite the doubts of part of its shareholders, does not propose alternatives to Nagel but a corpos minority lista, with the idea of ​​being able to place up to 5 councilors (Sandro Panizza, Sabrina Pucci, Cristina Scocchia, Massimo Lapucci and Jean-Luc Biamonti) and at least obtain the election of the first two as per the statute, as the third councilor minority will end up in the funds, if the 2.1% who presented the Assogestioni list confirm their vote”.

The minority coalition on paper can count on 33-35%. “But it is clear that the count will serve to define the weight of the sides, define the possible contestability of Mediobanca and will therefore outline future scenarios which could, once again, involve Generali”, concludes La Stampa.

Subscribe to the newsletter

