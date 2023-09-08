Mediobanca, Delfin’s moves and communications to Consob and the ECB. The negotiation is in the final stage

They continue negotiations in view of the board of Mediobanca of the neighbor October 28th. Moves and countermoves by the two main components but for the first time real attempts at approaching can be seen. Those directly involved, i.e. Mediobanca e Dolphin, deny any contact between them and exchange of documents regarding a possible presentation of a common list for the new Piazzetta Cuccia board of directors. But between the legal advisors, – we read in Repubblica – the Chiomenti firm on behalf of Mediobanca and the BonelliErede firm alongside Delfin, an exchange of letters containing the main points of a “Cooperation Agreement” between Mediobanca and the shareholder Delfin, which has recently forwarded its counter-proposal. And of which even Consob and the ECB would be aware.

Here she is Milleri’s counter-proposal: five commitments – continues Repubblica – on both sides. Delfin indicates 5 mostly independent directors who declare in writing who share the guidelines of the Plan (even if it is not yet known in detail), does not present other lists, does not vote in favor of revocation of the board of directors except for a just cause, will not propose extraordinary operations and it will not sell shares to subjects that may exceed 10%.

