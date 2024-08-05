Mediobanca: record net profit for the year at 1.27 billion (+24%)

Mediobanca closed the 2023-2024 financial year with record revenues of 3.6 billion (+9%) and a record net profitequal to 1.273 billion (+24%). The bank will distribute a dividend of 1.07 euros per share, of which it has already paid the advance, to which will be added the balance of 0.56 euros.

Mediobanca’s board of directors will propose a 385 million buyback at the October meeting with cancellation to be carried out in the 24/25 financial year, entirely deducted in CET1 on June 24. This is stated in a note.

“In the 2023-24 financial year, the Group achieved its best results ever in terms of revenues (3.6 billion euros), profits (almost 1.3 billion), profitability (ROTE 14%) and distribution to shareholders (€1.1 billion between dividends and buybacks carried out), promptly launching the main initiatives of the 23-26 Plan”. This was stated by Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca, commenting on the results. “The scenario for the next few months is uncertain due to geopolitical and macro dynamics – he adds – and will require the ability to turn an expected volatile context into an opportunity.

Mediobanca is in a privileged position due to the specialization of its model, its responsible approach, its distinctive product skills, its positioning, unique in Italy, on entrepreneurial families. With these peculiarities and through an increasingly efficient management of assets and capital, we have begun the second year of the “One Brand – One Culture” Plan with the aim of being one of the best stories of growth and remuneration for all stakeholders”. Despite the positive results, the stock lost 1.53% on the Milan stock exchange.