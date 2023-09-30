Poste Italiane enters the capital of Mediobanca. Decisive move for the assembly?

“The Italian Post Office appears in the capital of Mediobanca”. This was written by La Stampa, which reports financial sources according to which the state-controlled services and logistics company – with the Treasury at 29.26% and CDP with another 35% – “entered with a share of more than 1% in the capital of Piazzetta Cuccia while remaining below the 3% threshold, beyond which the obligation to communicate to the market would have been triggered”.

As La Stampa explains, “his entry makes a noise because he arrives in the midst of the great maneuvers in view of the assembly on October 28th will establish the new structure of the board of directors of the bank led by Alberto Nagel which over time has become a fort under siege”. According to La Stampa, “the banker will certainly be reconfirmed as CEO, as he figures in second place behind the president Renato Pagliaro in the list presented by the board of directors and destined to have the majority of seats”.

However, the Delfin team is also expected, finance company of the Del Vecchio family and first shareholder of the bank. For La Stampa, “if Delfin were to prevail in the votes, it could field a much larger minority on the board than the two seats provided for by the statute”. Among the possible names, the Press uses those of Sandro Panizza, former manager of Generali, Sabrina Pucci, former councilor of Leone and Vittorio Grilli, former minister and banker.

As La Stampa underlines, “the entry of Poste is very important precisely because the game is being played out by the skin of its teeth and the share of more than 1% in the hands of the publicly controlled company could be potentially decisive in deciding the outcome”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

