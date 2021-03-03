Soviet prisoners of war who died in Nazi concentration camps during the Great Patriotic War should be considered as victims of genocide. This was stated by the aide to the President of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky in an article timed to coincide with the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Rzhev, published on March 3 on the website of the TV channel RT…

“I am sure that, speaking about the victims of the policy of genocide, we have every right to include in general the prisoners of war exterminated by the Germans, regardless of whether they were civilians or soldiers. For in no war – at least in the Christian history of mankind – no state has ever destroyed or brought to death by exhaustion and torture almost 60% of the prisoners. As the Nazis did with the Soviet prisoners of war, ”he wrote.

Medinsky drew attention to the fact that partisans and ordinary men of military age from the occupied territory also often ended up in prisoner of war camps. At the same time, the mortality rate of soldiers of the armies of the allies (USA, England and France) in captivity by the Nazis, according to him, was at the level of 3-4%.

“In fact, the“ group ”to be destroyed for the Nazis was the entire population of our country – regardless of ethnic (racial) or religious affiliation. The guilt of Russians, Jews, Belarusians, Tatars, Ukrainians, Mordvinians or Chuvashes before Hitler was only that they were citizens of the USSR, poisoned by the “communist idea”, and – most importantly – they simply lived on lands that, according to Hitler’s plans, were subject to “merciless Germanization, ”Medinsky emphasized.

On February 17, the State Duma in the first reading approved a bill prohibiting the display of images of war criminals during the Second World War and the dissemination of Nazi paraphernalia.

On December 16, 2020, the UN General Assembly adopted the Russian draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. The document was supported by 130 states. Ukraine and the United States spoke out against. 51 countries abstained from voting, among them were Austria, France, Belgium, Turkey, etc.