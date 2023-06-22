ABOUT THE LAWSUIT actinver vs Raphael Zaga There are news: Firstly, the signing of the former minister Eduardo Medina Moraimmersed in scandals of traffic of influencesas brand new bank lobbyist.

It was he personally, without being formally authorized in the files, who appeared to “advocate for his client” before the Third Collegiate Circuit Court in Civil Matters of the CdMx, made up of Verónica Ávalos Díaz, Cecilia Armengol Alonso and Víctor Francisco Mota Cienfuegos.

Well, despite the efforts of the aforementioned ex-minister, in the session of June 14, it was resolved that the bank of Hector Madero In effect, he incurred serious liability against Zaga by violating his fiduciary duty, causing damage of more than one billion pesos to his own client.

The above derived from actinveracting in a clear conflict of interest, deliberately frustrated a lawsuit promoted by a trust controlled by Back against Moses and André El-Mannthe latter independent director of Actinver.

The draft resolution presented by the magistrate armengol He had been favoring Actinver, but after almost three hours of deliberations in a public session, magistrates Ávalos and Mota flatly rejected it to rule in favor of Zaga.

The discussion will continue in the coming weeks regarding the moral damage caused and the amount of the punitive damages that actinver would have to pay, which can escalate even more the amount of the already large contingency that he has to face.

It also remains to be seen if, despite the matter being resolved, in a desperate attempt, actinvervia Medina Mora’s letters, he managed to get a minister of the Supreme Court of Justice to bring up the matter.

From the outset it seems difficult due to the policy of zero intervention that the minister president Norma Pineapple has promoted so much. Proof of this was that in a similar file the Court did not give him input.

We refer to the case of Santander by Ana Botín against the heiresses of Roberto Garza Sada, founder of Grupo Alfa, where the bank was sentenced to pay one billion dollars for fiduciary responsibility.

JJL CAPITAL CONTINUES advancing in the arbitration claim that it filed before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of the World Bank against the government of Honduras for the expropriation of its subsidiary Grupo CA Capital. The latter was dedicated to granting payroll loans to public employees of that country. A public-private corruption network led by Amílcar Hernández, brother of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, is accused. JJL Capital, owned by José Luis Lloret Urrutia and Juan Carlos Monroy Urrutia, filed the international lawsuit on February 13. But the local courts have operated in favor of him, Waleska Yamileth Medina Ferrera, Enrique Bello Roch and Carlos Max Paguagua. The first, appointed administrator of the company, was found guilty of the crime of concealment during a hearing on April 24, 2023 before Judge Karla Lizeth Romero Dávila. She is currently awaiting the individualization of the sentence, however, she continues to hold the position of judicial administrator with the endorsement of Judge Paola Yuyin Portillo Martínez, with the implicit risk that she will continue committing the same criminal conduct. With regard to the local partners of Grupo CA Capital, Bello Roch, who is president of the International Section for Central America and the Caribbean of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce), is a fugitive from Honduran justice , like Max Paguaga. Local and international arrest warrants were issued for both of them as part of said process for failing to appear. The fraud committed amounts to about 380 million dollars.

THE QUALIFIERS BEGIN to see with good eyes the efforts made by Pemex during the six-year term. Carlos Pascual, Global Vice President of Energy and International Affairs at Standard & Poor’s, acknowledged that the oil company headed by Octavio Romero has implemented measures to speed up production, improve efficiency and reduce costs. However, the great challenge continues to be the reduction of emissions. One fact that stood out is that there are great opportunities for Pemex, since the large international private companies in the energy sector are focusing on the production of clean energy, for which It will be the national companies that will still produce 70% of the hydrocarbons that are needed for the next decades. Almost a year ago S&P upgraded the BBB rating outlook for Pemex from negative to stable. Will we see a new escalation in the position?

June 7th The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi) launched the CdMx Digital Platform for Outdoor Advertising. It is a new technological tool that was established as an obligation in the current Outdoor Advertising Law. It comes up with multiple shortcomings. The main one is that most of the query modules do not have information and display the legend “in process”. It is evident that the application was not yet finished. However, it had to be enabled to fulfill the commitment that the owner of that portfolio assumed weeks before, Carlos Ulloasince the platform should have been ready in January of this year. Although there is little information that can be consulted, some of the modules can provide data that reflect the current state of outdoor advertising in the CdMx.

JUST HELD in Geneva, Switzerland, the International Labor Conference of the ILO. One of the attendees of the Mexican entourage was Sergio Javier Molina, advisor to the Federal Judiciary, expert in matters of gender equality, human rights and labor reform. The lawyer explains that the transformation of the Mexican labor justice system is made up of two fundamental rights: an effective materialization of contractual freedom and union freedom, potentiated from the Constitution, and the fundamental right of access to justice.

It may interest you: