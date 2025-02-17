Leaders of Real Madrid and the Technical Referees Committee (CTA) met today at the headquarters of the Federation in Las Rozas for something more than an hour and a half, a meeting that served for Real Madrid to hear without editing the audios of the party against Espanyol on February 2. The white club had threatened to require them judicially if their demand was not met. The explanations of the referees did not convince Madrid, which maintains their conspiracy thesis, but hopes that the meeting has served for something, which doubts.

On the part of the CTA, among other referees, its president, Luis Medina Cantalejo and Carlos Clos Gómez, the director of the VAR project were present. For Real Madrid, those chosen for the appointment were two heavyweights of the club: José Ángel Sánchez, general director and right hand of Florentino Pérez and José Luis del Valle, treasurer of the Board of Directors, a very close lawyer of Florentino’s trust, (( He already had it in ACS), the man also written the letter with which Madrid denounced the, in his opinion, arbitral persecution campaign against the club.

At the end of the meeting the leaders of Madrid left without wanting to serve the media or giving explanations. The official posture of the club is not to comment on what had been talked about.

Luis Medina Cantalejo

“A meeting in a cordial and respect climate”

Luis Medina Cantalejo did want to make some brief statements: “If we had discussed, the meeting would have lasted five minutes. Everything has been within a climate of understanding and cordiality and, above all, of respect, ”he told the journalists present.

The former Malaga referee also did not want to give many details: “The procedure has been the same as with other teams. There is talk of a specific play (in this case especially the play in which Madrid claims the red card for Carlos Romero for its entrance to Mbappé) and other circumstances that happen, but it is something of internal order, not because they are Secret, but because it is something that should be between us. If the meeting has lasted so long it is because we have spoken with absolute transparency. “

Madrid sources prefer to qualify the “cordial”, but educated and in a very very serious climate. ” The same sources say that the objective of the meeting was especially to show discomfort for what they understand “some negative bias arbitrations towards the club”. For the white club beyond a concrete play, what is necessary is to implement a complete change of an arbitration system that they see vitiated and of which they no longer trust.

The referees, how could it be otherwise, denied the existence of any kind of tendentious arbitration either towards Madrid or to any club. Medina Cantalejo recalled the words of an interview of his a few days ago: “We can be very bad, but not corrupt.” The CTA claims to be willing to Blar of improvements in line with the new federation directed by Rafael Louzán.

In the controversial audio requested by Madrid, Muñiz Ruiz is heard asking the author of the entrance (Carlos Romero, who would later score the goal of the Victoria Perica). His assistant Sánchez Rojo, asks for the expulsion of the Espanyol side, but from the Voro Iglesias Villanueva Room Discrepa that the entrance is deserving of Roja and the main referee attends the requirement and does not expel it.