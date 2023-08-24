In the movie you can see several characters from the PlayStation universe, most of which are present in PlayStation Productions projects already launched or confirmed for the coming months and years. We can therefore see Kratos, from the God of War series, Aloy from the Horizon one, Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us and Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series.

A new trailer released on the PlayStation Productions website has revealed the possibility that one is in the works TV series or a movie Of MediEvil . PlayStation Productions is the arm of Sony dedicated to converting the company’s intellectual property to the big screen or television, and works in partnership with Sony Pictures.

Sir Daniel Fortesque arrives

At a certain point in the trailer, however, legs are framed that do not belong to any of the aforementioned characters. The shot zooms upwards, but is cut before it can reveal the character. However, user X Radec quickly reconstructed the identity of those legs, associating them with Sir Daniel Fortesquethe hero of MediEvil.

Clearly the presence of Sir Daniel in a similar video has raised the suspicion that something is on the way, also because it would be a perfect character for an animated series. After all, PlayStation’s film and television projects are going very well, including The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, Gran Turismo and the Uncharted film, just to mention the most recent.

There are also five other projects in production: films for Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima and Gravity Rush and TV series for Horizon and God of War.