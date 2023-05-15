The developer Jason Wilson (better known as Jay Gunn), one of the authors of the series MediEvilis in dire financial straits and has decided to put his company up for sale drawing collection and projects related to the series to try to stay afloat, while looking for a new job.

Wilson recounted his situation on Twitter, announcing that he has put up for sale his entire collection of MediEvil drawings and design documents, made when he was the series’ lead game designer, art director, and writer.

There collection includes hundreds of drawings, notebooks full of notes and drawings, level design guidelines and much more. According to Wilson it is the most complete development archive ever, starting from the pitch and going through all stages of production.

Why can’t you find work? According to him why recruiters are confused by the many roles he has held within the video game industry. Be that as it may, asking for help in this way really embarrassed him, but he couldn’t do otherwise given the situation he is experiencing.

After the warm reactions to his post, Wilson told an even more dramatic truth with a LinkedIn update. Basically work with sony, between crunches and impossible deadlines, had sent him into burnout. He was also forced to take a year off due to a diagnosis of stage 3B cancer, with doctors giving him five years to live. However, it seems that the doctors were wrong and he managed to go further, but the whole situation weighed heavily on his life.

Jason Wilson is a longtime developer with tons of games under his belt, including James Pond 2: Robocod, Motörhead, Deadline and many more. The latest game he’s worked on as a consultant is the 2019 remake of MediEvil.