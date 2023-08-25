If we think of the PSX era, a large number of unforgettable mascots certainly come to mind: Crash, Spyro, but also Sir Daniel Fortesque, protagonist of the beloved action medieval.

The title has been able to grab a slice of loyalists who, after many years, are waiting the return of the skeletal hero in a guise that goes beyond the remake of the first legendary chapter.

A well-known insider on X, RealRadecnoticed a detail featured in a promotional video recently released by Playstation that will make fans of the series stand on end.

The insider has in fact noticed that, during the promotional video, not only the protagonists of the most recent and well-known titles from Sony (Uncharted, Ghost of Tsushima) are shown but also the skeletal legs very familiar.

It almost seems that PlayStation Studios wants to suggest that Sir Daniel Fortesque is about to make his big comeback… on a big screen! Let Medievil be the next franchise a become a movie by Sony?

To fuel the enthusiasm of the public there is also the interaction with the post by two insiders: Chris Amick and Ben Meklercreators of several Dreamworks films including Kung-Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon.

Are they involved in this mysterious project? It could be, but we hope to know something more soon: would you like to see a film adaptation, perhaps an animated film, of Medievil?