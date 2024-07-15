British Museum buys walrus ivory figurine for 228 million roubles

Britain’s Victoria and Albert Museum has bought a medieval walrus ivory figurine of Christ for two million pounds. About this reports The Guardian.

The 18cm tall figure was carved in York around 1200. It depicts Joseph of Arimathea holding the body of Jesus Christ taken down from the cross. The sculpture was on long-term loan from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London for 40 years (until 2022), but the owners sold it to the Metropolitan Museum in New York for two million pounds sterling (228 million rubles). After that, the UK imposed a temporary ban on its export.

In February 2024, the Victoria and Albert Museum announced it would be trying to raise funds to buy the figurine. On Friday, July 12, the required amount was finally raised. Tristram Hunt, the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, said the campaign was vital to preserve this “key piece of English art” for the nation. Sandy Heslop, a medievalist at the University of East Anglia, described it as “the first expression of tenderness in a work of art.”

Related materials:

The figure was part of a larger scene, and one of the reasons the Victoria and Albert Museum was so keen to acquire it was because it holds the only other surviving piece from the ensemble. The Judas figure was discovered in a house in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in 1769 and entered the museum’s collection in 1949. The acquisition of the Christ with Joseph figure means that it will be displayed alongside the Judas figure.

Earlier it was reported that scientists in Germany reread an ancient scroll that was considered to be a letter and made an amazing discovery. It turned out to be a fragment of the Gospel.