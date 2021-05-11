shut down Georg Anastasiadis

The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is confident about the summer. In the Merkur interview, he calls for freedom of travel within Europe.

Munich – The barrier opens with a slight groan: There are difficult months of Corona crisis management between Bavaria and Austria. Is it now possible to step across the border again? Only with quarantine? And how does Austria attract tourists to Whitsun? We met with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He is on the occasion of the Ludwig Erhard Summit in Munich, was awarded a prize there, and later consulted with Prime Minister Söder. Kurz (34, ÖVP) urges a quick end to the quarantine.

Austria’s Chancellor Kurz defends early easing

Mr. Chancellor, welcome to the neighboring country. The relationship wasn’t always clear in the end, was it?

The pandemic was a huge challenge for everyone in the EU. There were some necessary restrictions on freedom of travel – yes, an unfamiliar situation. Nevertheless, the collaboration worked very well.

Really? Bayern Regent Söder added the outbreak in Ischgl to you, and often and gladly talked about it in public. He generally distrusts your relaxation. Doesn’t that annoy you, standing there as a corona spreader?

The virus is a global phenomenon. It came to Italy from China and from there has spread throughout Europe. Our two countries had phases during the pandemic when things went better and worse. At the moment the incidence in Austria is below 100 and we got through the third wave very well – in large parts of the country without a lockdown.

They have been opening up the shops for a long time, despite high incidences. Do you dare to do more than Merkel and Söder?

I believe our intensive testing strategy was correct. We have been testing for many weeks in schools, pharmacies, at doctors, in test streets: 2.5 million tests per week in a country with nine million inhabitants. We have thus kept the contagion numbers under control. Shops and schools have mostly been open with us since the beginning of February. And on May 19, broad opening steps for tourism, gastronomy, culture and sport will follow.

Sebastian Kurz describes lockdowns and border closings as “medieval methods”

It was interesting to see that: no sooner had you announced the opening of the hotel for May 19th than Bavaria moved and announced May 21st. Surely a coincidence?

This time maybe a coincidence. However, we agreed very closely on many of the details. During this pandemic, I spent hours and hours on the phone with Markus Söder, Angela Merkel, and many other heads of government to learn from each other: What are the best concepts, with which setbacks can you learn from others beforehand?

Well, there is more competition in tourism!

I don’t see this as a competition. And freedom of travel is more than just tourism, it is at the core of our internal market. It’s about our economic strength in Europe – and our freedom.

Was it a mistake at all to close the Bavaria / Austria border?

You cannot always make the right decisions in a pandemic. I believe that now that we have ignited the vaccine turbo, have carried out an enormous number of tests and have good protective masks across the board, there are far better ways to stop a virus than with medieval methods of lockdown or border closure. We now have a similar infection situation on both sides of the border, thumbs up, so it is appropriate to give people back their freedom. With incidences of less than 100 here or 120 in Bavaria, we do not have to protect neighboring towns from each other. And the threat in Berlin, Munich or Vienna is simply similar. I am therefore very happy that, as a first step, small border traffic is being made possible again.

Austria: Chancellor Kurz plans bilateral agreements if EU vaccination passport fails

They allow tourists access with just one vaccination. Isn’t that something frivolous?

No, nothing is taken lightly. For example, only those who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested have access to gastronomy. For us, vaccinated means: first dose plus three weeks. This is accompanied by massive protection through FFP2 masks, quick vaccinations and many tests. The situation is developing very, very well.

No fourth wave, no mutant …?

Everyone who says there may be a fourth wave or a mutation is right. But if the problem arises in autumn, we will respond accordingly. But to be afraid of it today does not get us any further. We ward off dangers when they arise.

You have promised that the digital EU vaccination certificate, which should enable free travel in Europe, will run in Austria from June 6th. We wave our yellow vaccination books. Has Germany slept?

I expect there will be a uniform solution across Europe before summer. Regardless of this, I have discussed with many neighboring countries: If no European solution can be found by then, we will rely on bilateral agreements to mutually recognize the vaccination documents. After this difficult phase of the pandemic, we finally want our old life back. And we want to create the right framework conditions so that the economy can develop well and jobs are created that were destroyed in the crisis.

Model for Germany: Kurz praises coalition with the Greens

Germany is heading for a black-green coalition that has long governed Vienna. Do you have a tip for the candidate for Chancellor Laschet? Do you have to hug the Greens or face them as the main opponent?

I’m not here to offer advice. The CDU and CSU do not need that either. But what I can already say: I would be happy if there was still a strong bourgeois leadership in Germany. It is the strongest and most important country in the EU.

Why does black-green work in Vienna? Do you give yourself freedom?

Every coalition needs that. It’s going well because we’re trying to reconcile ecology and location policy: an eco-social market economy, respect for creation.

And when it comes to migration, the Greens are not allowed to have a say?

There is a very clear line when it comes to migration. We have taken in very, very many people in recent years, but we are against unrestricted immigration to Central Europe. And we will not accept that criminal smugglers decide who comes to Europe.