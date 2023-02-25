Medieval extraction looter, Dark and Darker, has scheduled another playtest in April.

The additional test comes ahead of the game’s Early Access launch towards the end of April or the beginning of May (as yet, Ironmace has not committed to a specific date).

Dark and Darker – Alpha Playtest Teaser.

After thanking the community for helping the game run its “most successful playtest to date”, the team said that because the “recent playtest also gave [them] a lot of clues on how to proceed with development”, it had “decided to schedule another playtest prior to [its] Early Access launch”.

“We hope to test some pretty substantial additions for this playtest that requires a bit more development time than in the past,” the team said in a statement on its Discord server (thanks, GamesRadar+).

“Therefore, the next playtest is scheduled for April 14-19th. We know the extended down time between the playtests may be disappointing to our fans but we will work our hardest to make the next one even better than before.”

“Wooden though it can be, though, it’s a compelling mix,” Bertie said when he recently gave it a go. “The artwork in particular, on character portraits and loading screens, is very evocative – there’s a bit of Warhammer about it, that same kind of grime. And while the reality of the gameplay experience doesn’t quite match it, it’s still capable of turning a look with torches flickering and stony hallways beckoning.

“How long it will prove entertaining for, I don’t know, but I’m happy it’s having a moment – I can see why.”