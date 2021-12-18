This perspective is the first of many new features that the game promises to receive in the coming months.

The adventure of survival set in the Middle Ages, Medieval Dynasty, has become a phenomenon, following in the wake of titles such as Rust, Ark or Valheim. The Render Cube RPG presented a roadmap for what the final stretch of 2021 and next 2022, with many new features for its game, released on September 23 after months in early access.

The first to arrive was the expected third person mode, which breaks with the way we had explored the game so far and was among the options most demanded by users. From Toplitz Productions, they have wanted to offer us a look at the title from this perspective through their new trailer.

Console versions will arrive in 2022.Render Cube’s plans for next year are to update the Medieval Dynasty with new game modes, new structures and decorations to dress our villages and new fauna, with more animals to hunt and tame. We will also receive missions focused on the protagonist’s son, all during the first quarter of next year.

During the remainder of 2022, the game will add more items, such as new armor and shields, accompanied by an expected console version. Medieval Dynasty takes us to explore the Middle Ages with a survival away from the stresses of online gaming, with classic elements of the genre such as skill trees, varied equipment and decisions with a direct impact on the development of the game.

