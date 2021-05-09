The referee of the match between Villarreal and Celta, Medié Jiménez, He threatened to expel all Villarreal players if they continued to protest after his controversial first-half refereeing. Thus, the Catalan referee told the players of the Castellón team to: “be smart, I don’t care if I have to expel them all”, something that some of those present at that time have confirmed to this newspaper.

After a first part full of controversial plays, the referee expelled captain Mario Gaspar who was on the bench on his way to the dressing room and sent a yellow to Dani Parejo, while he had already expelled substitute goalkeeper Gero Rulli, also for protesting. After taking out those two cards in the middle part, the referee has made it clear that he would not stop taking cards to whoever made the slightest threat to protest or approach him. At Villarreal they do not understand that challenging attitude at such a difficult time, nor do they understand that he did not wait any longer for the players to have vacated the field of play, cooling the situation.

Minutes of the match

This is how Medié Jiménez reflected his controversial decisions in the minutes.

In minute 5 the player (15) Estupiñan Tenorio, Pervis Josue was cautioned for the following reason: Recklessly knocking down an opponent in the dispute for the ball

In minute 33 the player (1) Asenjo Andres, Sergio was cautioned for the following reason: Recklessly knocking down an opponent in the dispute for the ball

In minute 46 the player (5) Parejo Muñoz, Daniel was booked for the following reason: Disapproving one of my decisions

In minute 89 the player (30) Pino Santos, Yeremy Jesus was booked for the following reason: Disapproving one of my decisions

In the 45th minute the player (13) Rulli, Geronimo was sent off for the following reason: Repeatedly disapproving of refereeing decisions with his voice shouting and having been previously warned

In minute 46 the player (2) Perez Martinez, Mario Gaspar was sent off for the following reason: Addressing me in the following terms: “It’s a shame”