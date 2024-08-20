In Kursk region, military doctors entered into battle with Ukrainian sabotage and rescuing the wounded

Russian military medics were ambushed by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) in the Kursk region and entered the battle. A military doctor with the call sign Fregat told about their fate.

“Despite the fact that they are doctors, in addition to being forced [были] “To provide assistance to the wounded, they also shot back at the same time, using firearms,” he said.

The medic noted that the doctors managed to provide assistance to the wounded soldiers, save them and pull them out. At the same time, some specialists were wounded themselves. Additional forces were called in for the evacuation, after which they were taken to the hospital.

According to the military doctor, the nature of the wounds received by Russian soldiers in the Kursk region differs from those that soldiers encounter in other parts of the front. “We have encountered the fact that most wounds, if not most, then most of the wounds are bullet wounds due to the fact that there is a close battle with the enemy, close contact,” he specified.

In other areas of the special military operation (SMO) zone, servicemen receive wounds mainly from shrapnel.

The commander of “Akhmat” spoke about the reprisals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against civilians in the Kursk region

Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov said that he was sent many photographs of civilians of the Kursk region, who were dealt with by the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The civilians were shot at point-blank range, in the head, in the back of the head, he specified.

He said it was “very hard to accept,” but called the situation a reality. The Akhmat commander also expressed condolences and promised revenge.

In addition, Alaudinov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using children and teachers of an orphanage in the Kursk region as a shield. Ukrainian soldiers found the institution and occupied its first floor. According to him, children and teachers are driven to the second floor and used as a human shield for themselves, exactly the same picture along the entire perimeter where they entered.

Ukrainian Armed Forces losses near Kursk in one day revealed

“Akhmat” destroyed more than 10 units of Ukrainian equipment of various types in one day. Including four combat armored vehicles (BBM), one tank, and pickups. A sufficient number of enemy infantry were also destroyed, Alaudinov added.

As noted by the Russian Defense Ministry, the crews of the Mi-28NM helicopters destroyed a concentration of manpower and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at night. The strike was carried out with guided anti-tank missiles on reconnaissance enemy targets. The department emphasized that the flight was carried out using night vision goggles. In addition, the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia used a new thermal imaging device, which allows for the most effective destruction of specified coordinates both during the day and at night.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of August 16, Russian marines of the 810th brigade destroyed a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group with NATO weapons in the Kursk region. At least four saboteurs were killed. In addition, a video was published showing the advance of Russian soldiers in the twilight. After walking a few meters, they stumble upon the bodies of sabotage and reconnaissance group fighters. “Well, [гады]”Have they come to our land?” says a Russian serviceman.