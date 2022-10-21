Medicines | You can get iodine almost normally everywhere in Finland

In Finland, only Jodix manufactured by Orion is sold as medical iodine, which is again available in pharmacies all over the country.

Medicinal iodine preparations availability has returned to an almost normal level, reports the safety and development center for the pharmaceutical industry, Fimea.

“Pharmaceutical company Orion reacted admirably to the sudden spike in demand. Iodine preparations have been delivered to pharmacy wholesalers and, according to my own information, a new batch is coming next week,” says the head of Fimea’s availability and laboratory unit Timo Mauriala.

Medicinal iodine ran out of pharmacies momentarily after the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) updated its guidelines on the use of medicinal iodine last week.

in Finland the medical iodine product for sale is Jodix manufactured by Orion. According to Mauriala, there are no other medical iodine analogues on sale in Finland.

On Fimea’s website, it is reported that Jodix’s packages of ten tablets would still have availability problems until Wednesday of next week. However, according to Mauriala, this information is not true.

“Pharmaceutical companies are responsible for these interference reports. Orion has not yet updated this notification in question.”

According to the pharmacies’ joint real-time drug search, packages of ten Jodix tablets are now available almost everywhere in Finland. On the other hand, the availability of 100-tablet packages is weaker outside of large cities.

The consumer can use the drug search on the Internet to check at which pharmacies a certain drug is available.

Pharmacy group The University Pharmacy (YA) confirms to STT that they have medical iodine readily available again. However, the demand for the products has remained high, says the pharmacy manager Elina Lammi From YA’s Töölön office.

“Demand is no longer quite as strong as it was a couple of days after STM’s announcement was published,” Lammi tells STT.

Orion’s communication informs STT via email that the company’s iodine product is normally available in bulk again. The availability situation of pharmacies should normalize during the beginning of the week at the latest, writes Orion’s director of communications Terhi Ormio.

The availability of medical iodine is unlikely to end unexpectedly in the near future, estimates Fimean Mauriala.

“Those people who went to buy iodine during the demand peak last week have probably already received their own package,” he says.

Although 100-tablet iodine packs are not yet available everywhere in Finland, Mauriala is not worried about their future availability.

“Demand for larger packages has been smaller anyway, which is why pharmacies’ stocks were probably quite small before last week’s spike in demand.”

STM updated its iodine guidelines on Tuesday of last week. Medicinal iodine is now recommended for 3-40 year olds, but not for older people.

The purpose of medical iodine is to prevent radioactive iodine from accumulating in the thyroid gland in a radiation hazard situation.