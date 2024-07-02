Home page politics

Germany’s patients also have to get used to new ways of obtaining medication. But Germany’s pharmacists are not at all happy with Karl Lauterbach’s latest plans.

Teltow – Patients in Germany should continue to be able to get their medicines from a nearby pharmacy if possible – although often no longer from fully trained pharmacists. This is the aim of a reform planned by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. The SPD politician wants to push his law through the federal cabinet on July 17 despite resistance from pharmacists, as he announced during a visit to a pharmacy in Teltow, Brandenburg.

Pharmacist expresses his displeasure at Scholz

Teltow pharmacist Mike Beyer had expressed his displeasure with the planned pharmacy reform during an earlier visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who was there in March. Scholz then asked the health minister to do some persuasive work on site, according to the health department. After a three-quarter-hour conversation between the minister and the pharmacist, it became clear that this had only worked to a limited extent. Lauterbach stressed that it had been interesting for him despite previous discussions with pharmacists. But he remained firm on the matter – and Beyer and the president of the pharmacists’ association ABDA, Gabriele Regina Overwiening, who was also present, shook their heads at Lauterbach’s statements.

What the traffic light coalition is planning

A key point of the plans: branch pharmacies should be allowed to open even if only one pharmacist in another branch is available for telepharmaceutical advice. “In this case, experienced pharmaceutical technical assistants can take over the supply of medicines on site,” says the Ministry of Health. “If necessary, pharmaceutical advice to customers can be provided via telepharmacy.” However, complex manufacturing processes and the dispensing of narcotics will continue to require the presence of the pharmacist. The pharmacy manager must be personally present in the pharmacy for at least eight hours per week.

Alternative pharmacy deaths?

Lauterbach described the reform as necessary. “We are facing a large number of pharmacies dying out in rural areas,” said Lauterbach. “We are trying to maintain this supply through branch pharmacies and telepharmacy.” Pharmacies must continue to be managed by pharmacists in the future. “But there does not have to be a pharmacist in the branch 24/7 at all times.” Lauterbach: “In rural areas, you either have no pharmacy at all and you have mail order, or you have a subsidiary pharmacy where the pharmacist is on site for one or two days.” After all, he has to do something for the people – “and not just for the fees of those who are already pharmacists.”

The minister expressed confidence that he would be able to push through the reform in the notoriously divided traffic light coalition. “We will be in the cabinet with the reform on July 17, the day on which the budget is also approved in the cabinet.” The preliminary coordination within the government went excellently.

Pharmacies warn

Pharmacist Beyer warned of cuts in services for the insured and too little money for pharmacists. “All 17,500 pharmacies are affected by this reform.” Incentives should be created to reduce the range of services offered by pharmacies.

ABDA President Overwiening warned: “But we also need pharmacists in their pharmacies. That is the core element, that is the guiding principle of our entire profession.” The head of the association stressed: “And abandoning this guiding principle is precisely what we do not want here.” The personal presence of the pharmacist leads to people being better cared for. Studies have shown that they then take their medication more faithfully. Pharmacists are also needed to care for the terminally ill, for example.

What else is planned

Other parts of the planned law are intended to bring pharmacists a little more money. The emergency service surcharge is to be increased from 21 to 28 cents per pack of medicine – at a cost of around 50 million euros annually. The remuneration for each emergency service provided is to increase by around 30 percent to 550 euros.

It was also announced that pharmaceutical companies will in future be allowed to negotiate secret prices for patented drugs with statutory health insurance companies under certain conditions. According to the news portal “Politico”, corresponding amendments to the underlying medical research law should be decided by the parliamentary groups. It is stipulated that secrecy will necessarily lead to a discount of nine percent, as has been confirmed in traffic light circles. dpa